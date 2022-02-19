Rakhi Sawant Attends BB-15 Friend Afsana Khan’s Mehendi Ceremony; Their Banter in Viral Video Is Unmissable

Wedding bells are ringing for former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan and the pictures and video from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media. She is reportedly set to marry her boyfriend Saajz on February 19, Saturday. Afasana’s friends from the show including Rakhi Sawant, Himanshi Khurana, Umar Riaz, Akshara Singh, Donal Bisht and choreographer Rajeev Khichi were all in attendance for the singer’s Mehendi ceremony. In one of the videos from the videos that has gone viral on social media, Rakhi Sawant is seen enjoying the ocassion with her ex Bigg Boss 15 inmates.

In a fun video shared by Rajeev, he is seen asking Rakhi what is happening to which she responds by saying, “We are attending the ‘Chure Ki Rasam,’, and she is seen pronouncing ‘Kalirey’(metal bangles with huge decorated danglers) as ‘Talirey’, which makes all of them burst into laughter. Afsana laughingly tells her it is Kalirey, and then Rakhi continues to say that the Kalirey will be showered on us and then Donal cuts in to say, “then Rakhi will get married and I will come to her marriage." Then Rakhi laughs to say that she will come to Donal’s wedding too. Afsana then asks, “Me?" They all say we are in your wedding and we danced a lot. It seems that they all are enjoying their time at the wedding.

In the video after the ‘Chura’ ceremony, Rakhi is seen all excited as she gets a piece of chura on her head, which is an auspicious as the one who gets it, will get married soon. The video also sees all of them including Afsana, Rakhi, Himanshi, Donal , Asim and Rajeev dancing on Afsana’s popular song Titliyaan.

Afsana too shared pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremony on Instagram on early Saturday. In the pictures, Afsana can be seen posing happily with Saajz. The couple wore matching kurtas with floral prints. She completed her look with a solid red dupatta. In the Haldi pictures, we can see Himanshi Khurana, Rakhi Sawant, and Shefali Bagga posing with Afsana. Shefali commented on the post with, “Many congratulations."

For the uninitiated, Punjabi singers Afsana and Saajz have lent their voice to many songs. Allah Khair Kare featuring Himanshi Khurana, is one of the popular songs. Afsana, on the other hand, is best known for songs such as Titilyaan, Kamaal Karte Ho and Jooda.

