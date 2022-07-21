Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down After Meeting Her Beau Adil Khan, Showers Roses On Him

Rakhi Sawant is happy and cheerful again! The reason behind her smile now is her boyfriend Adil Khan who flew down to Mumbai on Wednesday to surprise his ladylove. In the video shared by a paparazzo account, Rakhi Sawant was seen hugging Adil tightly as she also got teary-eyed. She then showered red rose petals on her boyfriend to express her love. Adil even kissed Rakhi on her cheeks.

As the couple posed for the paparazzi, Rakhi asked Adil why he could not meet her in Delhi. To this, he said, “sab kaam chod ke aagaya" (I have left all my work and come here).

For the unversed, earlier in the day, Rakhi told the paparazzi about what happened during her recent trip. She revealed how she went all the way to Delhi to meet the love of her life but he did not meet her. She also mentioned that they were supposed to come to Mumbai together but Adil did not show up. “My kajal got smudged as I was crying for around two hours on the flight," she had said.

Prior to Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh. She introduced him as her husband during her Bigg Boss 15 stint. However, the two parted ways after the show. Later, Rakhi also slammed her former husband over his claims that he had spent ‘crores of rupees’ on her. Reacting to the same, Rakhi told E-Times, “He (Ritesh) is lying. And let me tell you the jewellery he gave me was fake. I went to a jeweller to sell it off when I needed money for my mother’s ongoing treatment. I was laughed at. I was told that it is not real gold."

Meanwhile, Rakhi and Adil have been dating each other for a few months now. The two are often spotted together and are snapped by the paparazzi. They never shy to express their love for each other in public.

