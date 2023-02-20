Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have been making headlines for a long time now. The latter is currently in police custody in connection with the domestic violence case. Meanwhile, Rakhi interacted with the paparazzi on Monday when she broke down claiming Adil has been threatening her.

“I saw him in court today. He was showing attitude toward me. He said, ‘I met several big dons inside Tihar jail. You must think about what you want to do," Rakhi told paps.

Asked if it was a ‘dhamki’ from Adil, Rakhi nodded positively. She further shared that she informed the same to her lawyer also, who recommended she should not pay attention to it. “I informed my advocate about this. He told me to let him say all these things, we will see what he can do," the actress added. “Main aaunga, phir tumhara kya hoga?" Rakhi cited Adil as saying.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on February 7 after Rakhi levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in several extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her.

Later in an interview, Rakhi also made some explosive allegations and claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them. “Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," she told E-times.

Last week, Rakhi also told paps that she does not want Adil to get bail. “Main chahti hu sirf use bail na ho bass (I want that he should not get bail)," she said and added, “Jo unhone mere saath kia ki hai pehle unki saza milne do (let him first get punished for what he has done to me)."

Read all the Latest Movies News here