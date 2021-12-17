Rakhi Sawant Calls Abhijit Bichukale 'Pervert' As He Asks for Kiss from Devoleena: 'Are You Mika Singh?'

After Abhijit Bichukale asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss during a task, the former got a scolding from Rakhi Sawant and other contestants of the house.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, contestant Abhijit Bichukale was seen asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss during a task and the latter was quite upset on hearing those remarks. Devoleena poured her heart out and narrated the incident to Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh.

Devoleena was heard telling Ritesh, “Dada apna limit cross kar rahe hain baar baar. Wo baar baar bol rahe hai, accha mai ye tumhe kar ke dunga, tu mujhe pappi de (He is crossing the limit again and again, he is repeatedly asking for ‘a kiss’ in return for my items’)." Rakhi was shocked at the statements, and headed to confront Abhijit.

Rakhi asked Abhijit why he asked Devoleena for a kiss in return for the items. To which, he replied, “I was just joking." Rakhi then asked Devoleena if it was really a joke, but the latter clarified that she had to yell at Abhijit, and then only he returned the items.

As Abhijit had nothing to say in his defence, terming his ‘kiss’ statement wrong, Rakhi retorted –“Pappi lene aye ho kya? Mika Singh ho tum (Are you here for a kiss, Are you Mika Singh)?" Abhijit was taken aback, and he urged Rakhi not to make such remarks.

Defending himself, Abhijit stated that a kiss on the cheeks is fine, even with kids. Anguished at him, Rakhi lost her temper and called him a pervert. Devoleena also pitched in that if a woman is not comfortable, it is not okay.

Rakhi was referring to the infamous 2006 incident that took place at Mika’s birthday party when the singer kissed her without consent. Following this, Rakhi had filed a case against him, and Mika was arrested on molestation charges.

Later, he was released on bail. Earlier this year, Rakhi and Mika were seen promoting Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai together, and fans assumed that there is no bad blood between the two. However, Rakhi’s latest statement indicates that the incident is still etched in her heart.

