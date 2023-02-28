In a new turn of events, Rakhi Sawant claimed that her estranged husband Adil Khan has offered to marry the Iranian woman. The Bigg Boss alum hosted an Instagram Live on Tuesday evening and made the shocking allegation. As reported by Times of India, Rakhi claimed that Adil is ready to marry the Iranian woman. However, Rakhi has decided to not divorce Adil. She also expressed her disappointment with Mumbai Police.

“Adil called the Iranian girl, who he had allegedly raped, to the police station. He told her that he would marry her after giving a divorce to Rakhi. He further asked her to remove the case against him. Adil had also called me to the police station in Mysore and told me that he’d leave everyone and settle down with me," she said, as quoted by the publication.

“Adil, you are foolish, you are doing wrong. You say this to every woman. You are in jail. Stop making a fool of women including your wife. How will other women marry you? I am not going to give you a divorce. I’d sue you and file case after case for extra-marital affairs and ditching your wife. You did court marriage with me, there was nikah," she added.

Breaking down during the live, Rakhi spoke about her late mother, saying that she has her blessings and she will not go down without a fight. Speaking about the Mumbai Police, Rakhi expressed her disappointment and said, “I kept asking them for Adil’s phone..thak gayi mai chilla chilla ke. Mera ek case solve kar dete immandari se. I feel sad. They have done no inquiry of my bank statement and the money he has taken from me. They did nothing. Aap uska phone bhi nahi laye dhoondh ke. Why did you leave him free and produced no evidence against him in court. You could not give justice to a celebrity, what should a common man expect from you? Har insaan ko - Khakee ho ya Khadee - yahin bhugatna hai."

Rakhi claimed that Adil’s phone has ‘gande videos’ of her and many other women. “I am praying that his phone be found. But I know police won’t find it though I trust Mysore police who might help me. Don’t trust Adil. Find his phone, else our videos would get viral. He will otherwise seek revenge. Do you want to see how he made these videos and sold it for money? Usne apni biwi ko nahi chorra woh dusri ladkiyon ko kya chorrega," she added.

Adil is currently in police custody after Rakhi filed a complaint against him for physically abusing her. A few days after she lodged the complaint, an Iranian woman filed a complaint against Adil in Mysore, accusing him of rape. She claimed that he moved in with her and they stayed together for a few years, and he promised to marry her as well.

