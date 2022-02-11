Rakhi Sawant Claims She and Ritesh No Longer Together, Only Good Friends Now

Bollywood actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant is a much-loved figure in the TV and film industry. She recently participated in Bigg Boss 15 with her husband Ritesh. And now just a week after the conclusion of Big Boss season 15, Rakhi has said that she and Ritesh are only good friends now.

In a recent interview to The Times of India, Rakhi Sawant spoke about her experience in Big Boss and also said that she and Ritesh are no longer together and only engaged in some legal formalities.

When asked about her elimination from the reality TV show, Rakhi said that she was heartbroken after her eviction and was not able to believe the fact that the audience didn’t vote for her despite offering a lot of entertainment on the show in different ways.

The actor said that her fellow participants were scared that she would run away with the money bag. Commenting on her comedy performances, Rakhi Sawant stated that her comedy skills were not cheap, while the content on OTT platforms was full of sex and abuse.

She said that she deserved to be in the finale of Big Boss 15 and Rashmi Desai, Nishant Bhatt, and Shamita Shetty did not outperform her.

Expressing her delight at Tejasswi’s victory, Rakhi stated that she wanted her to win and has nothing against Karan Kundra and Pratik Sehajpal.

She is also actively focussing on her fitness these days, as according to her, Salman Khan suggested that she lose weight.

Rakhi Sawant said that the actor had promised to provide her with good work and a song which is why she is doing a lot of exercises and is on a gluten-free diet like Shamita and Shilpa Shetty.

