Hours after announcing her separation from her husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant has now blamed him for her mother’s death. The Bigg Boss fame was interacting with the paparazzi on Monday when she claimed that if her mother would have been given timely treatment, she would be among us today. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away on January 28 after battling cancer.

“Mere maa ko tumne maara hai. Aaj mere maa ka time pe illaj ho gaya hota toh shayad voh nahi marti. (You killed my mother. If she was given treatment on time, she might not have died)," Rakhi told the paparazzi. In the video, Rakhi Sawant can also be seen crying inconsolably as asked, ‘kitna sataoge Adil?’ and added, “Tumne kahin ka nahi choda apne biwi ko, raste pe laa diya".

Earlier today, Rakhi Sawant announced that she and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have parted ways. She was talking to a media portal when she alleged that Adil has been living with another woman and said, “The other day, he asked me to apologise in the media. He told me that he will come back only if I apologise. He told me that he will leave everything and will come back but he did not return."

“He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with media," the actress added.

Last week too, Rakhi Sawant claimed that her ‘marriage is in danger’ as her husband was involved in an extramarital affair. “Through you all, I would like to warn the girl in Adil’s life, who took advantage of the situation, when I was in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. I won’t take her name, but when the time is right, I will show all their photos. Adil made me remain silent about our marriage for eight months because of his affair with that woman. I was silent till now. He denied our marriage, and later because of media he got scared and accepted our wedding," she had said. Later, Adil also reacted to Rakhi’s allegations and accused her of mistreating him too.

Rakhi Sawant left everyone surprised in January this year when she announced her wedding with Adil Khan. While pictures of her and Adil’s court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year.

