Rakhi Sawant Does Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami Step At Afsana Khan's Wedding, See Video

Rakhi Sawant sure knows how to keep her audience entertained. The dancer-actress does not miss a chance to show off her skills in front of the audience, and continues to keep her fans hooked with her antics. She attended Bigg Boss co-contestant Afsana Khan’s wedding over the weekend, and it looks like she had a blast at the party. Rakhi was seen dancing to the popular song Sami Sami from the hit film Pushpa, in an Instagram Reel with her friend Rajeev Khinchi.

Dressed in a gorgeous lavender gown with flawless makeup, Rakhi performed Rashmika Mandanna’s hook step from the song that has been popular on Instagram for a while now. The video has gone viral with netizens showering compliments on Rakhi’s amazing dance moves. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Rajeev shared a bunch of other fun posts from Afsana’s wedding, featuring other Bigg Boss contestants like Donal Bisht and Rashami Desai. Check them out here:

Advertisement

Singer and Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Saajz. The couple’s wedding ceremony was held on Saturday in Punjab. Several of Afsana’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants, including Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Donald Bisht among others, attended the wedding ceremony.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Asim Riaz was also spotted at the big fat Indian wedding along with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary also graced the occasion. Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and Akshara Singh joined the celebration as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.