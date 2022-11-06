Rakhi Sawant Files a Defamation Case Against Sherlyn Chopra, Accuses Her of Blackmailing People

Amid her war of words with Sherlyn Chopra, Rakhi Sawant has now filed a defamation case against the Bollywood actress. As reported by E-Times, Rakhi has claimed that filed a case against Sherlyn and claimed that she knows everything about her personal life. Not just this, but Rakhi also alleged that she has Sherlyn’s porn videos and claimed that blackmails people for money and trades her nude pictures and videos.

This comes a day after Rakhi attacked Sherlyn and claimed that she runs ‘a sextortion racket’. “Look at this, Sherlyn Chopra is a porn star. She runs a sextortion racket where she seduces and then blackmails powerful individuals," Rakhi had said. She further accused Sherlyn of lying about everything related to Sajid Khan and added it was no surprise that Mumbai Police initially refused to take a complaint against the producer-director.

Earlier today, Sherly also made it clear that her fight is not with Rakhi Sawant and asked the Bigg Boss 15 fame to ‘get aside’. “My fight was never with her. I have no interest in knowing if she is alive or not. I have nothing related to her. She jumped into this fight unnecessarily. This fight is against sexual exploitation and people who indulge in such activities. What is she doing? She is opposing people who are protesting against sexual offenders," Sherlyn said in Hindi while speaking to the paparazzi.

Arey behen, side hatt (Sister, get aside). Our fight is not with you but with your brothers. Ask them what they did," she added. Prior to this, Sherlyn also mocked Rakhi and claimed that every boyfriend and husband that she has been with before Adil were merely a time pass for her.

For the unversed, the fight between Sherly and Rakhi started after the former opposed filmmaker and Me Too accused Sajid Khan’s entry into Bigg Boss 16 house. Following this, Rakhi came out in support of Sajid and slammed Sherlyn for spreading lies.

