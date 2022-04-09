Rakhi Sawant Gets a Kiss from Birthday Boy Nishant Bhat, Kisses Him in Return; Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant had rightly said that she is ‘entertainment, entertainment and entertainment’. Any show or event that she attends, she provides full-on entertainment to her fans. And that’s why, the dancer and actress enjoys a huge fanbase. Rakhi, who is rarely away from the spotlight, has been trending on social media on Saturday after attending her Bigg Boss OTT and BIgg Boss 15 finalist, choreographer Nishant Bhat’s birthday bash. Rakhi, who is sporting a new hairdo nowadays, attended the birthday party in a shimmery gold mini dress. In a clip that is going viral on social media, Rakhi and Nishant can be seen posing for the paparazzi at the venue of the birthday party. Nishant can be seen wearing a white shirt that he paired with white trousers.

As the clip starts, Nishant says that the theme for the party was white and gold while Rakhi shows off her dress. He then goes on to say that Rakhi is “vidhwa" (widow) as his “jiju" has left her. To this, photographer requests Nishant to give Rakhi a “kiss," following which the actress asks him to give her a peck on the cheek. After Nishant kisses on Rakhi’s cheek, she gives a peck on his cheek and holds him close for photo-op. Soon, the paparazzi starts calling Rakhi Sawant “Bhabhi," to which Nishant says, “Bhabhi toh meri hai na (But she is my sister-in-law)."

Watch the clip here:

Rakhi Sawant also posed with Urfi Javed at the party, since both of them were wearing shimmery dresses. Urfi wore a quirky outfit even for this occasion.

Rakhi Sawant was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 and she left the show with a sum of ₹ 14 lakh at the finale. The actress recently was seen attending RRR’s success bash. Rakhi Sawant has appeared in dance sequences like Mohabbat Hai Mirchi, Pardesiya and Dekhta Hai Tu Kya.

