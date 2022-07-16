Rakhi Sawant Gets Emotional When Asked About Marriage, Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant, often dubbed as drama queen by the media, among other monikers, has always remained in news for her controversial lifestyle and outspoken nature. The sheer hilarious histrionics and a carefree lifestyle, have earned her a large fan following, and she does not disappoint entertaining them. However, a recent video is doing the rounds on the internet, which shows the serious and emotional side of the actress.

Known for her turbulent love life, Rakhi has seemingly found solace for now in her current partner Adil Khan Durrani. Both of them recently attended The Siddharth Show hosted by Siddharth Mannan where a question on their marriage brought the actress to tears. Siddharth asked Adil when he would introduce Rakhi to his parents as their daughter-in-law. Rakhi spoke about how belonging to different religions would be a hindrance.

She said that people around them were of the opinion that Adil’s sister would not get married if news spread that he was going to marry a non-Muslim woman like Rakhi. She also spoke about how progressive Muslim women in the industry are ready to expose on screen or do item numbers, and hence did not understand why their relationship was a problem. She ultimately breaks down into tears asking “Am I a terrorist" while Siddharth comforts her.

Rakhi ended her relationship with husband Ritesh Singh in February this year, after a messy fiasco following the revelation that Riteish was already married. Rakhi and Ritesh had reportedly tied the knot in 2019, but their marriage later stood invalid after it was revealed that Ritesh was still married to his estranged first wife Snigdha Priya. Rakhi and Ritesh were contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

