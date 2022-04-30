Rakhi Sawant Gets Tattoo of Ex-husband’s Name Removed, Fans React

Rakhi Sawant sure does know how to stay in the news. Her funny and quirky videos often go viral and she is often seen chatting with the paparazzi on the streets or in other outdoor locations. Recently, she was in the news after she announced her separation from her husband Riteish. While fans were hoping for a reconciliation between them, Rakhi, in a video uploaded recently, has quashed any such hopes by getting a tattoo of Riteish’s name removed from her body for all to see.

In the video, she first informs her fans that she is going to get the tattoo removed from her waist and introduces us to the tattoo artist. We then see her going through the procedure and she winces once or twice in pain. While getting the tattoo removed, she says, “Riteish, after three years of marriage, you are out from my life and my body." She also opines that one should never get a tattoo made of a partner when you are madly in love.

Advertisement

One fan commented, “Rakhi you are so strong, you don’t need anyone else." Another one said, “Rightly said Rakhi ma’am we should not make such tattoos on our body, which will cause trouble later." While one said, “Right decision," another one wrote, “Oh my! you look so much in pain."

Rakhi and Riteish’s relationship was under much public and media scrutiny ever since she announced her marriage in 2019. For almost two years, Riteish was hidden from public view with many raising suspicions about whether Rakhi had a husband. However, the couple finally appeared together in Bigg Boss 15 where the world saw Riteish for the first time. However, soon after he caught the public eye, it was revealed that he was previously married and had a wife whom he had not divorced.

Advertisement

In an interview with ETimes, Rakhi said, “My heart fell when I learned that he has a wife and a child after leaving the Bigg Boss house. I’m not going to be cruel to a woman or a child. I’m coming to terms with the idea that he’s abandoned me and that everything has come to a close."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.