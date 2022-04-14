Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Her 'Adivasi Look', Netizens Call Her 'Urfi Javed Ki Ancestor'

Rakhi Sawant is called entertainment queen for a reason! The actress never fails to leave fans stunned with her social media posts. Once again, Rakhi Sawant has left netizens confused and surprised with her latest look.

On Thursday, paparazzi account Viral Bhayani took to social media and dropped a video in which Rakhi Sawant can be seen dressed in her ‘Adivasi look’. However, seems like netizens are not impressed with it. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens started to troll the Bigg Boss fame. While some of the fans asked her about her designer, others linked her fashion choices to that of Urfi Javed. “Urfi Javed’s ancestor Rakhi Sawant. Now it’s clear," one of the social media users wrote. Another netizen jokingly asked if Rakhi has dressed up like this to visit Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. “Merko toh laga ki Ranbir aur Alia ki shadi Mai jaane k liye tyar hui hai (I thought she is getting ready for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding)," the comment read.

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s Video Here:

Advertisement

Just a few days back Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed were snapped together by paparazzi in Mumbai. While Urfi posed in a scandalous outfit — a red plunging dress with high heels, Rakhi wore a much more casual look for the evening.

Meanwhile, Rakhi recently made headlines after she was seen dancing with Ranveer Singh on the red carpet of the Indian Television Academy Awards. On the personal front, Rakhi Sawant announced separation from her husband Ritesh in February this year. Back then, she shared a statement on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately," the statement read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.