Rakhi Sawant Goes on Gluten-Free Diet To Get in Shape For Song With This Superstar

Bollywood actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 with her husband Riteish, has said that she has lost a lot of weight after going on a gluten-free diet.

The actor also revealed that Salman Khan is going to cast her for a song in his upcoming films. In the video, she is seen saying, “I promise, I’ll gift you a song very soon. Salman has asked me to get in shape for an upcoming movie of his, and that’s why I’m on a gluten-free diet."

In the video, Rakhi further displays a packet of her food before the reporters and says, “I am also on a special diet. Look at this. I have gone gluten-free like Shamita Shetty, Shilpa, and her mother Sunanda Shetty." After that, she looks straight at the camera and says, “I think I’m getting thin, yes."

Reporters asked Rakhi a lot of questions about her new car. Rakhi said that the price of the car she wants to buy is Rs 60 lakh. She said that she has been thinking of buying a car for a long time, but right now she is choosing to focus on her mother’s health.

Calling herself Salman Khan’s sister, she said that she does not expect Salman to gift her such an expensive car. She said, “Right now, I’m focusing on my mother’s health. We are people who choose to travel in autos. We cannot afford such expensive stuff right now."

