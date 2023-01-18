Rakhi Sawant Had a Miscarriage, Says She Revealed Pregnancy News On Bigg Boss Marathi But...

Days after announcing her marriage with beau Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant has now revealed that she was expecting their first child but recently had a miscarriage. The actress shared the heartbreaking news while talking to the popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani. She talked about how she announced her pregnancy on Bigg Boss Marathi but everyone thought ‘it was a joke’.

“Yes bhai, I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi said as quoted by Viral Bhayani.

This comes days after Rakhi Sawant left everyone surprised after the pictures of her court marriage with Adil surfaced online. Later in an interview, Rakhi revealed that the two had actually tied the knot in July last year. “Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai," Rakhi told E-times.

After her marriage, Rakhi claimed that Adil called their wedding ‘fake’. She broke down while talking to the shutterbugs but she later revealed that it was Salman Khan who saved their marriage. “Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)," Rakhi said.

