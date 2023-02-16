A Couple of months back, controversial figures Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra were lashing out at each other in public and filed FIRs against each other but today they have become friends. Yes, you read it right. As Rakhi Sawant has accused her husband, Adil Khan Durrani of an extra-marital affair, domestic violence, and financial fraud, Sherlyn Chopra has come out in her support.

On Wednesday night, the two were seen hugging each other in front of the paparazzi in Mumbai. In one of the videos, Sherlyn was also seen planting a kiss on Rakhi’s cheeks. She also spoke to paps and called Adil a ‘thug’. She also shared that she was disgusted after Rakhi told her about rape allegations against Adil by an Iranian woman in Mysore. “I asked Rakhi why she wasn’t happy after marrying the man of her dreams but comes out that man was a thug. He used to befool people and rape them," Sherlyn said.

Interestingly, this comes two months after Rakhi and Sherlyn filed FIRs against each other for allegedly using ‘objectionable’ language. Sherlyn filed FIR against Rakhi under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology Act. On the other hand, Rakhi alleged that Sherlyn in a video accused her of changing boyfriends. The two were also at loggerheads over #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16. While Sherlyn opposed Khan’s entry in the reality show, Rakhi backed him.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant’s marital life, her husband Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and was arrested on February 7. Ever since his arrest, Rakhi has levelled several allegations against him. Earlier, she accused her husband of being involved in several extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill her saying ‘truck se kuchalwa dunga’. Recently, the 44-year-old actress also claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them. “Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," Rakhi told E-times.

