Rakhi Sawant In Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp? Here's What Former Bigg Boss Contestant Says

As speculation around the contestants participating in the upcoming reality show Lock Upp is increasing day by day, many are wondering if Rakhi Sawant will be participating in the show too. Hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp is an upcoming reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor. As the name suggests the show will feature contestants in a prison-like living situation. The show will live stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player and the audience will also have the opportunity to interact directly with the contestants.

Rakhi, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss season 15 along with her former partner Ritesh Singh, opened up about the speculation of entering the new reality show. She also revealed that her former husband Ritesh was offered the show. According to ETimes, Rakhi told the paparazzi, “Mujhe offer nahi aaya. Nahi offer aaya hai kahin pe, par meri baat shayad hui nahi hai unse. My husband Ritesh has got the offer… ex-husband. Unko offer aaya hai…I don’t know woh jayenge nahi jayenge, mujhe nahi pata hai (I have not got the offer, actually I had but I haven’t been able to talk to them yet. My ex-husband has got the offer but I don’t know if he will go or not)." She further added that she will consider going to the show only if Ekta asks her to and not Kangana.

This comes a week after Rakhi Sawant slammed Kangana for apparently dissing Salman Khan and Bigg Boss. In one of the promos of Lock Upp, Kangana had said, “Yeh aapke bhai ka ghar nahi hai (This is not your brother’s house)," taking a dig at Salman, who is often addressed as Bhai. Following this, Rakhi said, “Mujhe bahut bura laga jab Kangana ne kaha, ‘Yeh tumhare bhai ka ghar nahi hai’ (I felt very bad when Kangana said, ‘It’s not your brother’s house’)." The 43-year-old entertainer had also added, “Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. (Listen, sister, Bhai has been running the show for so long. If you have the guts, try running one show)."

Meanwhile, contestants who have been confirmed so far for Lock Upp are stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Nisha Rawal. The show will premiere on February 27.

