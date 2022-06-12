Rakhi Sawant in Tears As She Files Complaint Against Ritesh: 'Bhagwan Aisa Pati Kisi Ko Na De'

Rakhi Sawant visited Oshiwara Police Station on Saturday night to file a complaint against her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. Rakhi and Ritesh parted ways after being a part of Bigg Boss 15. Their marriage was illegal as reportedly Ritesh was already married to someone else. Now, Rakhi Sawant has accused Ritesh of hacking her social media accounts by putting in all his credentials.

While speaking to the media, Rakhi was spotted outside the Oshiwara Police station as she could not access any of her accounts. In the videos available on social media, Rakhi can be seen bursting into tears as she heard saying that Ritesh is seeking revenge. She said, “Only I know how I’d spent these three years. Instead of being married, I’d stayed alone during the lockdown. He never helped me. Bhagwan aisa pati kisi ko na de. (God shouldn’t give such a husband to anyone). This is the reason why I left him. I saw in Bigg Boss that he screamed at me. Now, I’ve come to police station to file a complaint against him. I wish that everything turns out to be fine. I have to file a complaint."

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, we see Rakhi getting emotional as she talks to the media about her social media being hacked. She said, “ He (Ritesh) has changed the Facebook and Instagram passwords of my account. I don’t know why he is doing this. He is writing all wrong things.." She stood by her boyfriend Adil and asked him, “Why isn’t the account access coming back to me..?" as she burst out in tears.

Advertisement

Her boyfriend who accompanied her to the police station shares that Ritesh has logged Rakhi Sawant out of all her accounts and she is unable to access anything. He is seen trying to console her as she cries hard.

In February 2022, Rakhi Sawant parted ways with her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh. However, in a social media post, Sawant informed that a lot of things happened between them after ‘Bigg Boss’, which she was unaware of and was beyond her control. Despite having tried to work out their differences, they decided to amicably end their relationship.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.