Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant passed away at a hospital in Mumbai yesterday after battling cancer. While Rakhi had been quite frequent about updating her fans about the condition of her mother, she had also been urging everyone to pray for her. Jaya was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was undergoing treatment. While the funeral would be taking place on Sunday, Rakhi Sawant has issued an official statement on Instagram. She was also captured by paparazzi videos breaking down near the ambulance in which her mother’s body was kept.

In the wee hours of Sunday, Rakhi shared a clip on her Instagram handle that showed her sitting on the floor crying and praying for her mother’s recovery. The video also momentarily showed Jaya struggling on the hospital bed. Rakhi wrote in the caption, “Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu… kaha jauuuu… I miss you Aai (today my mother’s hand was lifted from head. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you mother. Nothing is left without you, now who will listen to me and who will hug me. What should I do now, where should I go. I miss you, mother)."

Meanwhile, in a paparazzi video, Rakhi Sawant broke down while her family members tried to console her. She can be repeatedly heard saying, “My mother has left me", “where is Adil (her husband Adil Khan Durrani)?'" “Bhai(brother??)". Reacting to her mother’s demise, Jackie Shroff offered his condolences, “I feel your pain having lost my mom, dad, brother; their soul will always be with us." Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s wife wrote, “May God give you the strength and courage to bear this great loss of family. Om shanti! May her soul rest in peace ." Ridhima Pandit commented, “Stay strong Rakhi, sending prayers and love… May her soul rest in peace." Nisha Rawal said, “My dear Rakhi my heart reaches out to you! I have seen aunty always dressed up beautifully with a smile, seeing her this way broke my heart! Shall be praying for her peaceful journey! May God give you strength." Several other celebs like Rashmi Desai, Roshni Walia, Sonal Chauhan, Aly Goni and Prince Narula offered their condolences.

The former Bigg Boss star has shared the details about the funeral with her fans, “With deep sorrow, I Rakhi Sawant inform you (of) the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions, well I am sad to say that she is gone. Tomorrow join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12 noon. Address: Municipal Christian Cemetery, Oshiwara, Andheri, West," she had written in the Instagram Stories.

