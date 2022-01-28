Rakhi Sawant Is 'Upset' With Bigg Boss Makers, Says 'They Use Me Like A Tissue'

Rakhi Sawant has been part of multiple Bigg Boss seasons but despite being a complete entertainer of the show, she has missed out on the opportunity to lift the winner’s trophy. Rakhi made a wild entry on Bigg Boss 15 and almost booked her final seat before she was evicted from the show earlier this week. Now, speaking to paparazzi two days after her eviction, Rakhi has said that Bigg Boss ‘uses’ her for entertainment every season but doesn’t let her have the winner’s trophy.

She added that the makers use her like tissue or orange for entertainment but once her job is done, she is thrown out of the finale and someone else gets a chance to lift the winner’s trophy. “Iska matlab ye hai ki Bigg Boss agar aap har saal mujhe bulaege, toh aap sirf mujhe tissue ki tarah istemaal karege. Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu (This means that Bigg Boss, you will call me every year and use me like a tissue? I’m a human being. I’m not a tissue)," Rakhi said while speaking to the paparazzi.

She has asserted her love for Bigg Boss but added that she deserved to win the trophy this season. Rakhi who almost qualified for the finale was eliminated earlier this week based on the votes of live audiences that had entered the house to judge a task and decide their Top 6.

Rakhi made a midseason entry on the show with her ‘husband’ Riteish Singh. This was the first time that Riteish was introduced by Rakhi to the world. However, she later confessed that the two had not actually gotten married yet and took ‘pheras’ in a hotel room.

With rakhi’s eviction from the show, the race to Bigg Boss Season 15 trophy has narrowed down between six contestants- Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Nishant Bhat, Rashmi Desai and Pratik Sehajpal. The winner will be decided at the gala grand finale slated for this weekend.

