Rakhi Sawant Makes Big Revelation About Adil Khan, Says 'Mere Bhai Salman Khan Ne Mera Ghar...'

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage recently made headlines after she claimed that her longtime boyfriend and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani called it “fake". However, Adil has now accepted their marriage publicly and shared their wedding picture as well on his official Instagram account. And, Rakhi reveals that it’s Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who saved her marriage.

While interacting with the paparazzi, Rakhi revealed that Salman had called Adil after reports of their marriage surfaced on social media. Rakhi said, “Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)."

She added, “Bhai ke hote huye yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? Bhai ka phone ayega tabhi toh ho sakta hai na kuch (With brother around do you think he can deny marriage of Salman’s sister? Something could have happened only after my brother’s call)."

When the paps asked Adil about Salman, he said, “He is very nice, he is humble. He told me a few things. I told okay. Aesa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like that)." Rakhi added, “Mera bhai Salman ne mera ghar basa diya (My brother Salman helped me settle down)."

Meanwhile, Adil posted a picture of his marriage with Rakhi on his Instagram handle mentioning the reason for not accepting their relationship status and wrote in the caption: “So here’s an announcement finally. I never said I am not married to you Rakhi..Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."

Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022, however, due to mutual understanding they kept it under wraps. It was a private affair. She also converted into Islam for her nikah.

