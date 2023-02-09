Stepping up her attack against her husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant has now made some serious allegations. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss fame alleged that Adil threatened to kill her saying he will get her run over by a truck. The actress also claimed Adil told her that he will sleep with other women and record videos to make her feel jealous.

The 44-year-old actress shared that Adil ‘betrayed and deceived’ her and told E-Times, “He used to beat me saying, “Mujhe hero banao". He’d tell me to tell everyone that he is a big businessman and that he has given me a house to stay etc. And if I don’t do that, he said that he won’t marry me and won’t behave well with me. He also told me that he’ll sleep with other women and make videos of it and send to me and that I’ll die of a heart attack because of jealousy."

“On top of that, he said, ‘Mere against gayi toh pachaas hazaar dekar truck se kuchalwa dunga.’ (If you go against me then I’ll pay someone 50000 and get you run over by a truck)," the actress added.

Rakhi Sawant also claimed that Adil is also married to another woman and told the entertainment portal, “All my cases are filed in court. I had given a hundred chances for Adil to settle down. But now I’ve got breaking news that Adil is already married. I have received his marriage and divorce letter. Only God will tell why these things happen to me. People come to know because I come out in public and speak. It happens to a lot of women but they don’t come forward. I am brave."

For the unversed, the trouble in Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s married life has been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after Rakhi accused her husband of domestic violence and an extramarital affair. The latter was then arrested on Tuesday, February 7 by Oshiwara police in Mumbai.

