Rakhi Sawant Observes Karwa Chauth Fast for Beau Adil Khan Durrani, Flaunts Mehendi

Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant never fails to paint the town red with her public quirks and antics. The actress is often seen making the headlines either for her hilarious gestures or for being unafraid to speak her mind. Rakhi is currently dating businessman Adil Khan Durrani. Just like many B-town celebrity couples, Rakhi observed the auspicious Karwa Chauth festival for Adil, in her unique fashion, to show her love for her partner.

Both Rakhi and her beau Adil Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday. Flaunting her intricately designed Mehendi to the paparazzi, Rakhi seemed to blush as she revealed that she had kept Karwa Chauth for the first time. An entertainment website named Filmy Kalakar shared the adorable video of Rakhi and Adil on their account, tagging the actress.

“Rakhi Sawant blushes as she keeps Karwachauth fast for her bae Adil Khan Durrani. The couple got papped at the airport," revealed the caption.

Rakhi was dressed in a white and golden bordered salwar kameez suit. While interacting with the shutterbugs she shared that her outfit was selected by Adil himself. The actress proudly showed off her Mehendi design to the paparazzo, pointing out Adil’s name, which was written on her hand.

Later, Rakhi also dropped another video on her Instagram space where she was seen admiring her Mehendi and breaking into an impromptu dance at the airport premises. She twirled in her traditional attire, smiling, and giving snippets of her selfies.

“Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone. May you and your partner have a protracted and joyful marriage!" the actress wished everyone.

Rakhi’s Instagram posts and public interviews indicate that her relationship with Adil has been going strong. According to Etimes, Rakhi earlier expressed her desire to marry Adil at the Bigg Boss house. She urged Bollywood actor Salman Khan to make her dream come true.

