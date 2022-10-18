Rakhi Sawant Poses Outsides Buckingham Palace In London and Says 'I Am Their Queen'; Watch Hilarious Video

Rakhi Sawant is called the entertainment queen for a reason. Each time she is spotted by the paparazzi or drops a video on social media, she leaves everyone laughing out loud. Once again, the actress is making headlines for a hilarious video from her recent visit to London, England.

The video is a compilation of several short clips that Rakhi recorded during her visit to London. In the first clip, she was seen roaming on the streets in glittery and colourful clothes as she shared how everyone was staring at her. “Wow, I am so famous here. They are leaving their girlfriends and are looking at me," she said in Hindi. In another clip, Rakhi was seen sporting a red jacket as she posed outside the famous Buckingham Palace. She mentioned that people in London consider her as their queen and said, “They consider me as their queen. Yes, I am their queen. I am Bollywood’s queen too." Later in the video, Rakhi was also seen standing alongside a royal guard.

Soon after the video was shared, several people reacted to it and called Rakhi ‘hilarious’. “This post just made my day," one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “Yrrr kuch bhi ho Entertainment ka bhandar hai Rakhi Sawant". “Rakhi is all the beautiful colors we need in this black and white world," a third comment read.

Recently, another video of Rakhi Sawant went viral on social media in which she was seen flaunting her ‘Ek Do Teen’ moves to impress Madhuri Dixit.

Besides this, Rakhi has also been making headlines for a long time now because of her relationship with Adil. The two are often snapped together and flaunt their PDA moments. Earlier in September, the Bigg Boss fame dropped a video in which she went down on her knees to propose Adil for marriage. However, he jokingly refused and said ‘no’.

