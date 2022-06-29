Home » News » Movies » Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Baby News: 'When Will I Get Pregnant?'

Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Baby News: 'When Will I Get Pregnant?'

Rakhi Sawant is happy for parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Rakhi Sawant is happy for parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rakhi Sawant is currently dating businessman Adil Khan Durrani. She recently announced her separation from her husband Ritesh.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: June 29, 2022, 12:17 IST

Rakhi Sawant is a true entertainer. And now, she has been trending on social media for a hilarious reason. After Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, Rakhi couldn’t control her happiness and showered the actress and Ranbir Kapoor with love. She congratulated the mom-to-be via an Instagram video. Recently, she also expressed her desire to become a mother.

In a viral video, Rakhi can be seen reacting to Alia’s pregnancy news. She can be heard saying, “Main kab houngi (When will I get pregnant)?" She further added, “Meri zindagi mein kab khush khabri aayegi? Shaadi se pehle bhi aaye toh don’t worry. Jaise hi khush khabri aayegi mein dusre din shaadi kar lungi. Aisa hota hai na aaj kal (When will I get this good news? Even if it is before wedding, don’t worry. The day I get the good news, I will get married the next day. It is quite common these days)."

Advertisement

Rakhi was also spotted outside a hospital with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. She told the paparazzi to not take her hospital visit for anything suspicious. Rakhi has been making headlines ever since her stint in Bigg Boss with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. She introduced Ritesh as her husband to the world inside the Bigg Boss house.

RELATED NEWS

However, in February this year, she called it quits with him and posted a note on her social media platforms about the same. Now, she is dating businessman Adil Khan Durrani.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child together. After making the announcement, Alia also thanked everyone for showering the couple with love and blessings on social media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 29, 2022, 12:17 IST