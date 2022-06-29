Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Baby News: 'When Will I Get Pregnant?'

Rakhi Sawant is a true entertainer. And now, she has been trending on social media for a hilarious reason. After Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, Rakhi couldn’t control her happiness and showered the actress and Ranbir Kapoor with love. She congratulated the mom-to-be via an Instagram video. Recently, she also expressed her desire to become a mother.

In a viral video, Rakhi can be seen reacting to Alia’s pregnancy news. She can be heard saying, “Main kab houngi (When will I get pregnant)?" She further added, “Meri zindagi mein kab khush khabri aayegi? Shaadi se pehle bhi aaye toh don’t worry. Jaise hi khush khabri aayegi mein dusre din shaadi kar lungi. Aisa hota hai na aaj kal (When will I get this good news? Even if it is before wedding, don’t worry. The day I get the good news, I will get married the next day. It is quite common these days)."

Advertisement

Rakhi was also spotted outside a hospital with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. She told the paparazzi to not take her hospital visit for anything suspicious. Rakhi has been making headlines ever since her stint in Bigg Boss with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. She introduced Ritesh as her husband to the world inside the Bigg Boss house.

However, in February this year, she called it quits with him and posted a note on her social media platforms about the same. Now, she is dating businessman Adil Khan Durrani.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child together. After making the announcement, Alia also thanked everyone for showering the couple with love and blessings on social media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.