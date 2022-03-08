Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Underwent Breast Surgery At the Age of 15: 'It Was Very Scary'

Rakhi Sawant has always been in the news, post her stint in Bigg Boss 14. She even entered the BB house during the 15th season of the reality show along with her estranged husband Ritesh. Rakhi is one of the most outspoken celebrities of the entertainment world and she never shies away from talking about the ups and downs of her career. Rakhi has always entertained fans with the variety of emotions she brings to the table, and there is no doubt why she is considered the entertainment queen. However, behind her happy and bubbly nature is an emotional side as well. In a recent chat with ETimes, Rakhi shared a scary and shocking experience of her life.

The actor said that when she entered Bollywood, there was a huge trend of cosmetic surgery and everyone was in the race to have a perfect body, following which she got breast surgery done at the age of 16. According to Rakhi, it was “the scariest" phase of her life.

“I underwent breast surgery when I was 15-16. That was very scary. I wanted to enter Bollywood, and at that time, Miss World and Miss Universe were undergoing all surgeries," she said. Rakhi recalled how people told her if she wanted to enter Bollywood, she needed to have a perfect body and perfect face. “I was incomplete at that time. So I lied down in an operation theatre and became a cold-to-hot girl," she added.

During the conversation, Rakhi even talked about the struggles she has been through. The actor claimed to have worked as a waitress at a party hosted by the Ambanis, before entering Bollywood. Post Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi featured in headlines for announcing her separation from her estranged husband Ritesh. In an Instagram post, she revealed that the two have parted ways.

The actor mentioned that she and her husband tried to make it work, however, there are certain things, which according to Rakhi, are not in her control, hence the couple decided to part ways amicably.

