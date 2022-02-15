Rakhi Sawant Reveals The Reason Behind Her Separation From Husband Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant is going through a tough phase in her personal life as she announced separation from her husband Ritesh. The TV personality has now opened up about her separation and revealed the reason behind such a huge step. In an exclusive interview with ET times, Rakhi revealed that Ritesh left their house stating that he doesn’t want to live with her.

Rakhi told the news portal that she and Ritesh were living together in her Mumbai house after Bigg Boss 15 concluded. However, Ritesh suddenly packed his bags and left the house stating that he has not divorced his first wife due to which he is now facing legal issues. Further, Rakhi also informed that Ritesh has suffered a huge loss in his business due to his appearance in Bigg Boss 15.

This isn’t the first time Ritesh has misbehaved with Rakhi. Inside the Bigg Boss 15 house too, the audience witnessed the rift between the couple and Ritesh’s rude behaviour towards Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi tried keeping her relationship intact while playing her game in the Bigg Boss house. Now, Rakhi has taken a bold step by letting go of her namesake relationship.

When asked about the reason for taking this big step, Rakhi said, “After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended."

Adding to this, Rakhi recalled her encounter with Ritesh. She and Ritesh met online and talked for six months. To gain Rakhi’s trust, Ritesh used to send his location, bank statements and other relevant documents. After talking for six months, Ritesh proposed to Rakhi. As Rakhi needed a partner, she said yes and they both got married three years ago. However, fans never believed Rakhi and thought it to be a publicity stunt. To make everyone believe, Rakhi convinced Ritesh to be a part of Bigg Boss season 15.

However, Rakhi and Ritesh’s marriage was illegal as Ritesh never divorced his first wife. Ritesh also has a child from his first marriage. Earlier, Ritesh also blamed his first wife for not leaving him.

