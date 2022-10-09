Rakhi Sawant Reveals Who She Misses On Krushna Abhishek’s Show Big Buzz; Deets Inside

Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 has hit the TV sets, and the viewers are loving it. Those who are looking forward to watching the unseen footage are switching to the Voot app. Now, the app is set to bring the Bigg Boss living room to life with a twist this season with the launch of Bigg Buzz with a completely new format. The show will showcase a fictional family interacting, and playing games with the evicted and previous season’s BB contestants. Bigg Boss contestants, give the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop on Bigg Boss with adorable characters.

Krushna Abhishek’s show will stream exclusively on Voot from 9th October 2022.

Advertisement

This week’s special guest will be none other than Rakhi Sawant, the biggest BB entertainer. During the shoot Rakhi was missing her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani as he was in Dubai, to make sure he doesn’t miss out on the fun she video-called him on the sets of Bigg Buzz so he could be present with her at least virtually, isn’t that cute?

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/p_VTpjSoAVE" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Talking about the same, Rakhi Mentioned, “I was missing him a lot during the shoot and since he’s in Dubai I couldn’t bring him with me to the set. He has always been around while I’m shooting, this time he wasn’t so I decided to video call him and also make him meet my friends Krushna and Kashmera on the set of Bigg Buzz."

The course of breaking traditions continues in COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ which now introduces a one-of-a-kind segment in the show for the first time. It will be led by none other than India’s first television superstar, Shekhar Suman. After having been seen in a variety of roles, the seasoned actor will embody a unique avatar for the fun and engaging segment titled ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’. Laced with the actor’s quintessential wit and sarcasm, the special segment on the show will see him interact with the contestants on the events that have transpired and present them with their report cards of the week. He will also roast the contestants, play games with them, pull off fun gags on them and get serious if need be.

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t the only new extension of Bigg Boss 16. Earlier, the makers announced another new segment titled ‘Move and Shake with Shekhar Suman’, which will be hosted by Shekhar himself. On Saturday, Colors TV announced the segment as they dropped an interesting promo featuring the host of it.

Advertisement

Talking about his association with India’s favourite reality show, Shekhar Suman says, “Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and the fans look forward to the evenings packed with entertainment. Joining hands with the show is great fun and it gives me an insight into why it has enjoyed unbeaten success for 15 years. The theme ‘Game badlega, kyunki BIGG BOSS ab khud khelega’ stands true in every sense. I’m thrilled about ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’. Through this interactive element, I will be a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to the housemates. The show will also give viewers the chance to know the contestants they’re rooting for. Season 16 of Bigg Boss rides on a host of new twists and one of them is this special segment in the much coveted show."

Indian television’s much-acclaimed reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1. The show’s contestants include Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Manya Singh, among others. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend episodes begin at 9.30 pm. The reality TV show is also available on Voot Select.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here