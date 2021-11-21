Rakhi Sawant Says Antim Will Be 'Superhit': 'I'm Going to Hold Salman Khan's Poster at Juhu Circle'

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is looking forward to watching Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Antim: The Final Truth,’ which is set to hit the theatres on November 26. ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Rakhi, who shares a close bond with Salman, on Saturday told paparazzi that Antim will be “superhit". “His film will be a super duper hit. I’m going to hold Salman Khan’s poster at Juhu circle and ask everyone to watch the film. I will share the dates with you (for the same) later." When paps asked him if she would be calling Salman on her birthday, she replied, “Bhai is currently busy with the promotions of Antim." Rakhi will celebrate her birthday on November 25.

Meanwhile, the makers of Antim recently released a fresh song from the film’s album. Titled ‘Koi Toh Aaega’, the song is an action montage that shows Salman in a raw form. The song’s music is composed by ‘KGF’ fame Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Basrur and Shabbir Ahmed.

The video has a piece of high spirit music as its theme. With several high-speed shots forming a major part of the video, the song establishes the character of Salman Khan in the film and aims to generate overwhelming responses from the fans and the general audiences.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ marks the return of Salman Khan on the silver screen after a long wait of two years. The megastar earlier was seen in ‘Radhe’ which had a hybrid release divided over OTT and a theatrical release outside of India.

