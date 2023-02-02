Rakhi Sawant is upset with her husband Adil Khan’s alleged affair. She recently made headlines for her wedding with him. Almost a week later, she claimed that her marriage is in danger. The paparazzi captured her in town, where she expressed her frustration. She was heard saying, “Maine Islam qubul kiya. Maine kya gunah kiya…Mujhe dhoka milra hai. Fatima naam hai mera. Mai sirf ghar basana chahti hoon. Mai sirf maa banna chahti hoon". ( I want to have a home and good marriage with him. I want to become a mother).

She added, “Jo log bolte hai naa, yeh Rakhi ka naatak naatak hai…. ek baar Rakhi Sawant ka Zindagi jike dekho.…Mai Sidi nahi banna chahti. Ki koi mera istemal karke aage bad jaye. Kaunsa award leloge Adil ? Filmfare, Oscars". ( I don’t want be a staircase, where someone uses me to climb up to fame).

She continued, “10 chance diye Maine Aadil ko. Aadil Sudhar jao. Uss ladki ko kehna chahti, jo Biwi ka nahi loyal Woh kisi ka nahi. He often asks why I come to Media and create drama. Mujhe apne shaadi shuda hakk ke liye ladna hai aur Mai ladungi. Woh ladki mere sir pe mootna chahti hai. Woh ladki kehti hai, ki Woh tumhe chhodke mere se 100% Shaadi karna Chahta hai". (I have given 10 chances to Adil. Please alter yourself. I want to say to his girlfriend that I’d keep fighting for my marriage. And that if Adil ain’t loyal to his wife, he can’t be loyal to anyone).

On a closing note she addressed Adil and stated, “Tum Kohinoor Heera chodhke, Kachre Ke Pass Gaye Ho. Kya kami thi mere mein. Pure desh mein famous kar diya. Salman Bhai, Shah Rukh Bhai, sabse mila diya. Inn aasuon ke alawa aur Kya diya Tumne Adil".

Rakhi spoke about Adil’s affair yesterday. While speaking with the paparazzi, she shared, “Bohot disturbed hu. Meri Shaadi khatre mein hai. Tu mujhe maar kyu nahi deta? Mujhe meri shaadi bachani hai. Shaadi koi mazaak nahi hai. Kisi ko kya milta hai meri shaadi shuda zindagi mein aake? Zulm mat karo (I am very disturbed. My marriage remains in peril. I have to save my marriage. Marriage is not a joke. What do people get out of interfering in my married life? Please don’t torture me!)".

She in fact told ETimes that “Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."

Before marrying to Adil, Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh Singh. As Singh was already married and had a child, her previous marriage was illegal. With their appearance in Bigg Boss, they parted ways.

