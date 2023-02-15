Sharing details about the domestic violence case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant has now said that the matter will be heard in a Mumbai court on Thursday. She was speaking to the media in Mumbai on Wednesday when the actress mentioned that she is hopeful to get justice.

“Ek khushi ki ummed aur ek sacchi ki jeet jo mujhe abhi mili hai. Main judge sahab ko shukriya karna chahungi. Peedit hoon main. Mujhe nayay mila hai abhi. Abhi kal matter ki hearing hai. Adil ko Arthur road jail se police station laya jaaega aur khir court mein paish kareinge. (I am hoping to win. I am thankful to the judge. I am getting justice. The case will be heard in court tomorrow. Adil will be brought to the court from Arthur road jail too)," Rakhi said. The 44-year-old actress also added, “Jooth haarega aur sach jeetega. Mera vishwas hai (Truth will win and that is my belief)."

This comes a day after Rakhi told paps that she does not want Adil to get bail. “Main chahti hu sirf use bail na ho bass (I want that he should not get bail)," she said and added, “Jo unhone mere saath kia ki hai pehle unki saza milne do (let him first get punished for what he has done to me)."

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani have been making headlines for a long time now. The latter was arrested on February 7 after Rakhi levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in several extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her.

Later in an interview, Rakhi also made some explosive allegations and claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them. “Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," she told E-times.

