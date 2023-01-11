Rakhi Sawant Says 'Marriage With Ritesh Was Not Legal', Reveals She and Adil Tied The Knot Last Year

Hours after pictures of Rakhi Sawant and her beau Adil Hussain’s court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame has now revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year. In a recent interview, Rakhi revealed that she and Adil had a ‘nikah ceremony’ on July 2, 2022. She further mentioned that it was Adil who decided not to disclose their marriage because it might make it ‘difficult to find a suitor for his sister’.

“Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai," Rakhi told E-times.

In the same interview, Rakhi also claimed that her marriage with Ritesh was ‘not legal’. She also revealed that after parting ways with Ritesh post Bigg Boss 15, she was ‘almost in depression’ and that’s when Adil came into her life.

“Marrying Ritesh was a mistake. I learnt about his child while I was inside the BB house with him. If I hadn’t participated in the show, I wouldn’t have known his truth. My marriage to him wasn’t legal, as he hadn’t divorced his first wife. So, I decided to leave him. I was almost in depression because of the betrayal. Soon after, Adil came into my life aur pyaar ka vaada kiya. He proposed marriage and we tied the knot. I didn’t want to wait, as I have a strong desire to become a mother. However, his family has still not accepted me," she added.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh. The two entered Bigg Boss 15 house together but parted ways soon after the show’s grand finale. Later in February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming ‘a lot happened’ after Salman Khan’s reality show.

