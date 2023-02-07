Rakhi Sawant has sought police protection from her husband Adil Khan Durrani. The Bigg Boss 14 fame visited the Oshiwara police station on Monday night i.e hours before Adil’s arrest when she sought police protection.

“I have one house key, he has the other. I came to tell the police to take the keys from him. He is not with me. I don’t want him to enter my house or room in the middle of the night. It’s scary. I need police safety as he has left me. He has taken the house keys with him. Yeh dono milke girlfriend boyfriend kuch kar na de mujhe. I have come to seek security from my area police," Rakhi said as quoted by E-Times.

Not just this, but Rakhi also levelled several allegations against Adil and claimed that he is already married. She told the media portal that Adil married his ‘girlfriend’ three years ago and added that her ‘life has become hell’.

“I have come to know through Adil’s new girlfriend that he got married three years ago. Mere hair, make-up wale, bahot sare logo ne mujhe contact kiya when they saw her on social media. I messaged Adil about it..why he left his married life and did this to me," the actress added.

The 44-year-old actress further accused Adil of being involved in ‘multiple relationships’. She went on to claim that even her mother tried to explain to Adil a lot but he did not listen to her.

Meanwhile, Adil was detained for questioning earlier today. He was at Rakhi’s residence when the Oshiwara Police arrived and detained him.

The trouble between Rakhi and Adil has been going on for quite some days now. The Bigg Boss fame recently accused Adil of being in an extramarital relationship. She even announced their separation on Monday afternoon when she said, “He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with media."

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani left everyone surprised in January this year when they announced her wedding. While pictures of their court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two had actually tied the knot in July last year.

