Rakhi Sawant Seemingly Confirms Ankita Lokhande Is Pregnant | Exclusive

The reports of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain expecting their first child recently made headlines. It all started after Rakhi Sawant dropped a hint while talking to the paparazzi. “I hope that she (Ankita) gives the good news someday and I wonder why I am not getting the happiness I deserve," she had said.

Days after, Rakhi Sawant has once again seemingly confirmed that Ankita Lokhande is pregnant. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Rakhi was asked a secret about the Pavitra Rishta actress to which she said, “She is going to be mommy, she is pregnant, Ankita Lokhande. (Paused) I have heard, I don’t know what the truth is."

While Ankita and Vicky are yet to confirm the news, they recently celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Ankita took to her Instagram and shared pictures of them with a love-filled caption that read, “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you."

Meanwhile, during the interview, Rakhi was also asked a secret about Salman Khan and Urfi Javed. While she mentioned that the only secret about the Tiger 3 actor is that he loves everyone, she added that Urfi Javed does not have any secrets at all.

“Salman Khan does not have any secret. His only secret is that he loves every girl from the bottom of his heart. But ever girl, you can understand, ditch him. He is an amazing guy," she said.

“Urfi Javed is my friend and she is a nice girl and she is a style icon. She does not have any secrets. No secret at all. Whatever she is, it is right there in the public’s eye. She isn’t shy or anything. She is a nice girl," the 43-year-old actress said.

