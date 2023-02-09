Hours after Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani was presented in court, the actress spoke to the paparazzi and shared details about the proceedings in the domestic violence case. Rakhi claimed that Adil’s bail was rejected and that he is currently in police custody. “Unki bail nahi hui, unko directly custody mein, jail mein bhej diya," she told the paparazzi and further added, “Advocate aur police apna kaam kar rahe hai. Mujhe desh ke kanoon par aur police par bharosa hai."

However, when asked for more details about the case, Rakhi refused to share them saying she does not want a media trial. “Voh media trial mein nahi bata sakte. Saare saboot court mein hote hai. Aap jaante hai yeh gunah hai. Main gunha nahi karna chahti. Police hai hamari, police kaam kar rahe hai. Mujhe Mumbai police pe bharosa hai, India ki police pe bharosa hai. Sab accha hoga. (Cannot say much about that. All evidence is in court. You know it is a crime to share details. I cannot commit a crime. Police are working. I have full faith in the Mumbai police and Indian police. Everything will be fine)."

Rakhi further alleged that a medical test was conducted the report of which is now with the cops. She further claimed that the same will be presented in court too.

Meanwhile, during her interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi also revealed that she received a call from Adil’s mother after his arrest. “His mother other called me up yesterday asking why I filed a case against him. I told her that I tried to explain to you all a lot. Your son wasn’t even trying to understand. I told his mother and aunt about it. They told me ‘voh baccha hai’. Is he a kid? He is 30 years old. I always used to forgive him," she said.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant has accused her husband Adil Khan Durrani of domestic violence. The latter was arrested on Tuesday, February 7 by Oshiwara police in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss fame has also sought police protection from Adil.

