Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra File FIRs Against Each Other for Passing 'Objectionable' Remarks

Bollywood controversial figures Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have filed FIRs against each other for using “objectionable" language, according to the police on Wednesday. Sherlyn has accused Rakhi of supporting director Sajid Khan — against whom Sherlyn had earlier lodged a complaint of molestation — and making defamatory and objectionable statements.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Rakhi and her lawyer at Amboli police station under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology Act, a police official said, according to the news agency PTI.

On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant filed a police complaint against Sherlyn Chopra at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station. Rakhi Sawant alleged that Sherlyn in a video accused her of changing boyfriends.

Advertisement

Rakhi reportedly told the cops that Sherlyn posted a video on YouTube and Instagram on November 6, 2022, in which the latter had made objectionable remarks against her.

This comes after Rakhi attacked Sherlyn and claimed that she runs ‘a sextortion racket’. “Look at this, Sherlyn Chopra is a porn star. She runs a sextortion racket where she seduces and then blackmails powerful individuals," Rakhi had said. She further accused Sherlyn of lying about everything related to Sajid Khan and added it was no surprise that Mumbai Police initially refused to take a complaint against the producer-director.

Earlier, Sherlyn made it clear that her fight is not with Rakhi Sawant and asked the Bigg Boss 15 fame to ‘get aside’. “My fight was never with her. I have no interest in knowing if she is alive or not. I have nothing related to her. She jumped into this fight unnecessarily. This fight is against sexual exploitation and people who indulge in such activities. What is she doing? She is opposing people who are protesting against sexual offenders," Sherlyn said in Hindi while speaking to the paparazzi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here