Rakhi Sawant Sings ‘Main To Beghar Hun’ While Enjoying Night Drive With BF Adil Khan; Watch

Rakhi Sawant always finds a reason to make headlines and never fails to impress her fans with her witty avatars. In April, the actress bought a new red BMW X1 SUV which is worth around Rs. 40 lakhs. Recently, Rakhi went on a night drive with her boyfriend Adil Khan in her new car.

In the video posted by a paparazzo, Rakhi can be seen enjoying the drive in her new BMW X1. While Adil was behind the steering wheel, Rakhi was enjoying the drive in the passenger seat. As soon as she was caught by the paparazzo on camera, she waved and said hello to them. She, in her unique style, then started singing “Main To Beghar Hun" song from 1979 film Suhaag. After that, Rakhi was questioned about her social media accounts to which the actress replied,"Mera Instagram wapas aa gya. Ritesh ne sare passwords mere Facebook or Instagram ke le liye the (I got my Instagram back. Ritesh took passwords of my Facebook and Instagram accounts)."

Not just this, the actress-dancer even gave a shout-out to Mumbai Police for helping her recover her accounts. Later, she even lauded her boyfriend.

Advertisement

Check the video here:

For the unversed, Rakhi’s social media accounts were hacked last week and she lodged a complaint in Oshiwara Police Station alleging ex-husband Ritesh Singh was behind all that. However, Rakhi’s accounts have been restored now.

Yesterday, Rakhi posted a photo on her Instagram that read, “I’m back." Various celebrities, including television actress Ridhima Pandit, congratulated her.

Rakhi had featured in headlines for her marriage with Ritesh. Earlier, they both appeared together in Bigg Boss 15. However, after the show, Ritesh called it quits which left Rakhi shattered.

Now, Rakhi has found love again and is committed relationship with Bengaluru-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.