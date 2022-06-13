Rakhi Sawant Slams Ex-husband Ritesh's Claims: 'He Gave Me Fake Jewellery; Salman Khan Helped Me'

Rakhi Sawant has once again slammed her ex-husband Ritesh over his claims that he was “spending crores of rupees" on her and she had “no problem" receiving it. On Friday, Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably with her new boyfriend Adil Khan by her side as she visited the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai to file a complaint after all her social media accounts were allegedly hacked. Rakhi alleged that Ritesh had hacked her accounts.

Now, Rakhi has claimed that Ritesh didn’t help her at all during her mother’s treatment and it was Salman Khan who lent financial support to her. “He (Ritesh) is lying. And let me tell you the jewellery he gave me was fake. I went to a jeweller to sell it off when I needed money for my mother’s ongoing treatment. I was laughed at. I was told that it is not real gold," she told ETimes.

She further said, “Let me also tell you that he got my mom admitted in the hospital but after that, he did not help me financially. Ritesh has lots of money but it was Salman Khan who helped me."

Rakhi also clarified that she has got her social media accounts back. “As far as hacking into my social media accounts goes, he has returned my accounts to me today. I have changed the passwords. And so, I shall take back the police complaint I lodged against him yesterday," she added.

Earlier, Rakhi claimed that when she and Ritesh were together, he was handling her social media accounts but after their separation, she did not change the passwords.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently introduced her fans to her new boyfriend, the Bengaluru-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani.

