Rakhi Sawant Talks About Entering Bigg Boss 16 With New Boyfriend Adil Durrani, Here's What We Know About Him

It seems Rakhi Sawant has found love after her divorce from her husband Ritesh, who had appeared with her for the first time in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi attended an award ceremony recently, where during an interaction with the paparazzi, she had a video called her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. The video shows the actress talking to Adil on a video call and also giving him a flying kiss. Not just that, Rakhi had also uploaded a video on her official Instagram account where she and Adil made an appearance for the shutterbugs. When the paparazzi told her about the new season of Bigg Boss, she asked them whether they would love to see them together in the controversial reality show.

Adil was also asked about Rakhi to which he said that she is a ‘very nice female.’ Adil had also gifted her a BMW which Rakhi shared earlier.

Advertisement

Watch the videos:

Adil reportedly has a business of sale and purchase of used cars. His Linkedin profile reportedly states him as the Managing Director at Used cars.

Meanwhile, Rakhi’s ex-husband Ritesh made his first public appearance with her in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. However, they split after the show as Ritesh was already married with a kid. In an interview with ETimes, she said that she and Ritesh were living together in her Mumbai house after Bigg Boss 15 concluded. However, Ritesh suddenly packed his bags and left the house stating that he has not divorced his first wife due to which he is now facing legal issues. Further, Rakhi also informed that Ritesh has suffered a huge loss in his business due to his appearance in Bigg Boss 15.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.