Rakhi Sawant Talks About Opening Dance Academy in Dubai, Says BF Adil Handles Everything

Rakhi Sawant and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani have been dating for quite some time now. On Monday, both Rakhi and Adil were seen talking to the paparazzi where the actress talked about opening her dance academy in Dubai. In the video, Rakhi and Adil are seen interacting with the paparazzi. Rakhi informs them that she is set to start an academy in Dubai. Adil adds that the inauguration is on November 21. The television actress also revealed that she has purchased the property and that the rest of the work is nearly finished. She added that finding a place in Dubai was difficult, but thanks to her luck and partners, Aftab and Devika, the process was relatively simple. She also praised her business partners for their assistance. Rakhi then turns to her beau and tells the paparazzi that he handles almost everything.

Rakhi wore a black and white sports bra along with black track pants. She paired the look with a short denim jacket that consisted of ripped effects. She kept her look quite simple and let her tresses open with a mid-parting. Adil, on the other hand, wore a red t-shirt, black track pants and a greyish zipper.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

It was sometime back when Adil revealed that he is gifting an academy to Rakhi. Sharing details, they said that it is an institute where one can learn acting, dance, boxing, Zumba and more. Rakhi revealed that her boyfriend has done a lot for her.

The actress has been very open about her relationship with Adil Khan. She first revealed that he had given her a BMW and that Adil had bought a house in her name in Dubai. The actress also stated that they are both committed to their relationship and that Adil introduced her to his family.

Read all the Latest Movies News here