Rakhi Sawant Tells Shamita Shetty 'Karan Kundrra Always Had Eye on You'; Tejasswi Prakash Loses Cool

Rakhi Sawant is playing a pivotal role in sowing seeds of jealousy between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Rakhi is taking advantage of a rift between them and trying to get in Tejasswi’s head by hyping the friendship between Karan and Shamita Shetty.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Rakhi teases Shamita that Karan has always had an eye on her but is simply stuck with Tejasswi at this point. Listening to this Tejasswi tells Karan that now even Rakhi can see your closeness with Shamita. “Whatever doubt I have, Rakhi told you on face," says Tejasswi.

Karan understanding the intention of Rakhi, replies: “She is saying this just to irritate you so that you start fighting with me." Tejasswi confronts him and says: “The person whom I consider my boyfriend is being related to someone else and I will not react, how is it possible."

This annoys Karan and he responds: “Please don’t teach me from today onwards what I have to do." Tejasswi continues to lecture him on how he should have reacted, to which Karan concludes: “I am done with people telling me what to do. You are not liking it? Back off!"

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat has lashed out at Tejasswi Prakash for making a “distasteful" comment on his girlfriend, actress Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss 15. Things have got really ugly between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty after the latter downgraded the Swaragini actor from the VIP club which means now Tejasswi has to give up her ticket to finale week which she won recently. Following this incident, Tejasswi accused Shamita of wanting to get close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the show. This has not gone down well with Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh, who slammed Tejasswi for her remarks.

