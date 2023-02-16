Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani have been making headlines for a long time now. The latter was arrested on February 7 after Rakhi levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her. Now, in the latest development, Adil Khan Durrani police custody has been extended to February 20. Addressing the media, Rakhi Sawant thanked her lawyers for all the help.

In a video clip shared by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant’s lawyer informed that the court has sent Adil Khan Durrani to police custody till February 20. Adding to that, Rakhi Sawant shared, “Rakhi Sawant koi nahi hai ek peedit mahila aur ek peedit mahila ko nyay mila hai. Pehli baar itehaas mein hua hai ki shaadi-suhagarat ke jagah suhagrat fir suhagrat hui hai. Mera matlab ye hai ki pehle police custody milti hai fir judicial custody milti hai. Yaha toh aisa hua hai ki pahle judicial custody bhi mili aur ab police custody bhi mil gayi. Mein inn bhaiyo ko shurkiyada karti hoon aur inke pair padti hun jinhone bina kisi fayde ke meri madad ki."

One of the netizens wrote, “Wow what an amazing news. Let’s cut a cake." Another one commented, “Bechara Adil fass gayaa!!" Someone else said, “Rakhi bani Durga!!" A fan stated, “By giving that example, she proves she is Rakhi Sawant!". Another one wrote, “Hope Adil ko jail main rahe because humari Queen bohot problem sahi hai. " A fan commented, “Rakhi be strong!!" Another one said, “Hope truth will win!" Someone stated, “Rakhi Adil ki adhuri prem kahani!!"

Rakhi has also made some explosive allegations and claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them. “Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," she had told E-Times.

