Rakhi Sawant to Perform 'Dharavi' Dance at Afsana Khan's Wedding; Umar Riaz to Join Her

Rakhi Sawant’s separation from her husband Ritesh has left a scary impact on Rakhi. In her recent media appearances, Rakhi can be seen as unhappy and dull, unlike her usual happy-go-lucky avatar. However, Rakhi has other things in life to look forward to. The entertainer has revealed her plans for her friend and singer Afsana Khan’s wedding.

Recently, Rakhi was caught by the paparazzi outside the gym. In a video shared by entertainment news portal ETimes, she wore a full sleeve pastel colour bodycon top with black track pants. She was seen telling the paparazzi that she is heading to Lokhandwala to buy a lot of costumes. When asked about Afsana Khan’s wedding and what all preparations she has done, Rakhi said that she is going to carry different costumes for different functions. She has different outfits for Haldi, Mehndi, and the wedding. Further asked about the guest list, Rakhi said that everyone from Bollywood actor Zareen Khan to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz is invited and is going to be a part of the wedding.

Rakhi is known for her carefree vibes and if we say in Hindi, ‘bindas andaz’. She even answers the questions of paparazzi in the same way. A reporter questioned Rakhi about the dance performance, to which she said she is going to be herself and enjoy her “Ganpati" and “Dharavi" dance. Rakhi also invited the paparazzi to the airport on February 18 as everyone is going to leave for Afsana’s wedding on that day.

For the unversed, famous Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Afsana Khan is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Saajz Sharma this week in Chandigarh. Various celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants are going to be part of the Punjabi wedding.

