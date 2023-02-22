Rakhi Sawant has been hitting the headlines long since her marriage with entrepreneur Adil Khan Durrani. After initial discussions about whether the duo is married or not, things have now taken a turn for the worse. Rakhi Sawant has claimed that Adil was involved in numerous extra-marital affairs. She further lodged an FIR against his ex-partner, alleging that he sexually assaulted her, threatened to end her life, and even sold her nude videos. Presently, Adil is in judicial custody, accused of domestic violence.

Amid the never-ending controversies surrounding Rakhi Sawant, the actress recently came under the radar of trolls after she dropped a video on Instagram offering namaz. Netizens pointed out her attire and nail paint in the video, saying that the 44-year-old should first learn, the proper way to perform the Islamic prayer.

In the visual clip, Rakhi can be seen dressed in a half-sleeved black and white floral-printed shirt. She draped a burqa over her head, sitting on the floor, a prayer rug spread before her. She appears to perform namaz, looking teary-eyed, and sniffling while recording the video. The former Bigg Boss contestant sported long yellow-painted nails. Along with the soundless video, Rakhi added a sad smiley and a heartbreak emoji in the caption.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, social media users came at her with multiple remarks. While one user noted, “Namaz is not done by wearing nail pants Rakhi ji, remove nail paint and offer namaz otherwise the prayer will be useless," noted one user.

“If you are genuinely praying, respect it and don’t make videos on it to show the world as if it looks like drama… it is Allah you need to share your pain with," criticised another. “Dear sister, please get the knowledge of how to perform namaz and ablution," quipped a third irked user.

However, a certain section of Instagram users came out in support of Rakhi. “Allah will make everything fine Rakhi, don’t worry," assured one user. “Mashallah, May Allah grant you patience and perseverance," wished another.

Numerous videos of Rakhi Sawant interacting with the paparazzi are being widely circulated on social media. Addressing the media, the social media personality stated that she does not want Adil to get bail. “Jo unhone mere saath kia ki hai pehle unki saza milne do (let him first get punished for what he has done to me)" she said.

