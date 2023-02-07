In a fresh development, Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh Sawant has now accused Adil Khan Durrani of attempting to murder his sister. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday when he claimed that even though Rakhi tried hard to save their marriage, Adil tried to kill her.

“This is an attempt to murder and even today he threw a glass at her. He tried to kill her. He thinks he can take away Rakhi’s property after her," Rakhi’s brother claimed.

Rakesh shared that for the longest time, Rakhi did not talk about the trouble in her and Adil’s marriage. “When we were at the funeral (Rakhi Sawant’s mother’s), we did not know anything about it," he said.

Rakhi’s brother also shared details about Adil Khan’s police detention and revealed that further investigation is underway. He also claimed that Rakhi has submitted all evidence and medical reports to cops.

Rakesh was also joined by Rakhi’s friend Wahid Khan who claimed that even though the 44-year-old actress was married to Adil for over eight months, they did not announce it because Khan did not want it. “It’s been eight months since Rakhi and Adil tied the knot. She hid their wedding. Why? Because Adil said so," he said. He further added that Adil thrashed Rakhi even when the latter announced their wedding.

During the interaction, Rakhi’s brother also alleged that while the actress was in Bigg Boss Marathi house, they contacted Adil since her mother’s health was deteriorating. However, he refused to meet claiming Bengaluru and Mumbai police were after him.

For the unversed, Adil was detained for questioning earlier today. He was at Rakhi’s residence when the Oshiwara Police arrived and detained him. The trouble between Rakhi and Adil has been going on for quite some days now. The Bigg Boss fame recently accused Adil of being in an extramarital relationship. She even announced their separation on Monday afternoon when she said, “He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with media."

