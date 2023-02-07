Home » News » Movies » Rakhi Sawant's Brother Accuses Adil of 'Attempt To Murder' As He Makes Big Allegations

Rakhi Sawant's Brother Accuses Adil of 'Attempt To Murder' As He Makes Big Allegations

Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh also claimed that the actress has submitted all evidence against her husband to cops.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 19:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakhi Sawat's husband Adil Khan Durrani was detained by cops on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Instagram)
Rakhi Sawat's husband Adil Khan Durrani was detained by cops on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Instagram)

In a fresh development, Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh Sawant has now accused Adil Khan Durrani of attempting to murder his sister. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday when he claimed that even though Rakhi tried hard to save their marriage, Adil tried to kill her.

“This is an attempt to murder and even today he threw a glass at her. He tried to kill her. He thinks he can take away Rakhi’s property after her," Rakhi’s brother claimed.

Rakesh shared that for the longest time, Rakhi did not talk about the trouble in her and Adil’s marriage. “When we were at the funeral (Rakhi Sawant’s mother’s), we did not know anything about it," he said.

Advertisement

Rakhi’s brother also shared details about Adil Khan’s police detention and revealed that further investigation is underway. He also claimed that Rakhi has submitted all evidence and medical reports to cops.

RELATED NEWS

Rakesh was also joined by Rakhi’s friend Wahid Khan who claimed that even though the 44-year-old actress was married to Adil for over eight months, they did not announce it because Khan did not want it. “It’s been eight months since Rakhi and Adil tied the knot. She hid their wedding. Why? Because Adil said so," he said. He further added that Adil thrashed Rakhi even when the latter announced their wedding.

During the interaction, Rakhi’s brother also alleged that while the actress was in Bigg Boss Marathi house, they contacted Adil since her mother’s health was deteriorating. However, he refused to meet claiming Bengaluru and Mumbai police were after him.

For the unversed, Adil was detained for questioning earlier today. He was at Rakhi’s residence when the Oshiwara Police arrived and detained him. The trouble between Rakhi and Adil has been going on for quite some days now. The Bigg Boss fame recently accused Adil of being in an extramarital relationship. She even announced their separation on Monday afternoon when she said, “He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with media."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 07, 2023, 19:37 IST
last updated: February 07, 2023, 19:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Make First Public Appearance As Husband-Wife In Matching Red Outfits, See Their Pics

+9PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt: These Bollywood Brides Chose Minimal Makeup For Their Wedding Day, See Pics