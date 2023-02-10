Amid trouble in Rakhi Sawant’s married life with Adil Khan Durrani, her former husband Ritesh Singh has answered if he would like to reunite with the actress. In a recent interview, Ritesh was asked about the same when he shared that their love life has ended. “No, I have ended my love life. I am a very emotional person. I don’t want to undergo pain again," he told E-times.

Ritesh, who was accused of hiding his first marriage and a child from Rakhi, also claimed that he never cheated on the Bigg Boss fame. “Also here let me tell you, I never cheated on Rakhi. One of her close friends came into the vanity van and proposed to me. It’s not that I had no options. In fact, I had a lot of options," he told the entertainment portal.

Ritesh also shared that he was aware about the trouble in Rakhi and Adil’s married life and claimed that the 44-year-old actress herself told him about the same. “Yes, she did. I told her ‘ek dhang ke ladke ko pakad jo tujhe sambhal sake’. As far as I am concerned, Rakhi knew everything about me, beforehand. So, I was never cheating her," he said.

Rakhi’s former husband also adviced her to ‘choose her relationships closely’ and added, “Jo ladka buttering karke aaye, usmein kahin na kahi kuch jhol hai".

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh. The two entered Bigg Boss 15 house together but parted ways soon after the show’s grand finale. Later in February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming ‘a lot happened’ after Salman Khan’s reality show.

On the other hand, Rakhi has accused her current husband Adil of domestic violence. The latter was arrested on Tuesday, February 7 by Oshiwara police in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss fame has also sought police protection Adil.

