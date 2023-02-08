Amid trouble in Rakhi Sawant’s married life with Adil Khan Durrani, her former husband Ritesh Singh has now come in her support. Recently, Ritesh went live on social media and shared that he will stand by Rakhi ‘no matter what’. Assuring that ‘I am with you’, Ritesh further claimed that Rakhi had called him three months back to inform him about her and Adil’s problems.

“Truth can be seen in Rakhi’s eyes but it is for the court to decide. Rakhi had informed me about it three months ago, she had told me everything about it. The things that she has revealed and Rakhi is not lying. I would want to say that dil tootne ka ghum aapko pata chal raha hoga. I am with you but main bhi pareshan raha, Jo pain mein aap ho woh main bhi raha. Main uss character ka nahi hoon. Maine do baar dil lagaya hai and have been cheated twice," Ritesh said as quoted by E-Times.

Ritesh also recalled his conflict with Rakhi and hinted that it was the actress who cheated her. “I have MBA, MTech, LLB degrees and I am well off professionaly. I am a self built person. I was not short of anything. I have been cheated and people felt I am wrong. I am with you Rakhi. You brother was also with you. Ye unn ladkiyon ke liye sabak hai jo love jihad ke chakkar mein phasti hain. I will always stand by your side," he added. Ritesh also asked Rakhi to deal with the situation ‘bravely’.

Ritesh’s statement comes at a time when Rakhi Sawant has accused her husband Adil of domestic violence. The latter was arrested on Tuesday, February 7 by Oshiwara police in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss fame has also sought police protection Adil.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh. The two entered Bigg Boss 15 house together but parted ways soon after the show’s grand finale. Later in February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming ‘a lot happened’ after Salman Khan’s reality show.

