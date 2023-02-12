Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani has been accused of raping an Iranian woman as per a new report. An FIR has been registered against Adil in Mysuru over a 30-year-old Iranian woman’s complaint. The new allegation comes just a few days after Rakhi accused him of assault, taking money and jewellery from her flat without her permission, and performing unnatural sex. He was arrested on Tuesday night.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Iranian woman came to India in 2018 as a student to pursue her doctorate in pharmacy. She met Adil that year. He was reportedly running a restaurant at the time. The report added that the duo grew close and he allegedly said that he would marry her. The woman also claimed that she was living in a flat with Adil for three years. However, five months ago, when she insisted him on marriage, Adil threatened her and even assaulted her.

She has also claimed in her complaint that Adil threatened to leak her private photos online and would send them to her parents living in Iran if she pushed him to get married. She added that last year, on August 31, Adil deleted the pictures from his phone but when she called him, he threatened her again.

Speaking with the publication, Narasimharaja division ACP Ashwath Narayan said, “The Iran national visited the police station on 10 February and filed a complaint against Adil khan. We have registered a case under IPC 376 (rape), 417 (punish for cheating), 420 (cheating), 504 (insulting intentionally), 506 (threatening with life)".

Given that since Adil is already in judicial custody in Mumbai regarding a case filed by Rakhi, the Mysuru Police ‘would take custody of the accused soon by approaching the court.’

Adil is currently under custody over the charge filed by Rakhi. The Bigg Boss alum, who married him last year, accused him of monetary cheating and not providing treatment to her mother.

