Rakhi Sawant's Kim Kardashian Avatar Fails to Impress Fans; Here's What They Said

Not a week goes by without Rakhi Sawant featuring on the trends list. The actor-dancer has devised her ways to stay in the limelight. For her most recent appearance, Rakhi is being compared with Kim Kardashian and Urfi Javed.

The actor dressed in an off-shoulder pink ruffled outfit and thigh-high boots. For accessories, she preferred sunglasses and a necklace. Rakhi was spotted with her friends on the way to buy advance tickets for Alia Bhatt’s latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In this reel, Rakhi confidently flaunts her style and calls it a fusion of Hollywood and Bollywood. Rakhi then walked towards her car and humorously called it a revenge rover.

Unfortunately, it seems like her fans didn’t like this fusion. They called the style pathetic and wrote nasty comments criticising Rakhi’s fashion sense. Some took the video in a humorous way and wrote that Rakhi is one of the best entertainers to date.

According to these fans, whatever she does, Rakhi manages to make her fans laugh. Some also wrote that her dressing style was much better than Urfi’s. People also admire the fact that Rakhi has managed to stay fit even at the age of 50.

Rakhi also shared some reels grooving to this trendy music with her friends. Rakhi was blatantly trolled for sporting a short dress on social media. No matter how much she was trolled, Rakhi was bang on with her moves to this music.

Have a look at this reel. Rakhi is oozing oomph with her style in this reel. Rakhi chose the song Mud Mud Ke by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar in this reel. Fans dropped a lot of heart reactions in the comment section.

Rakhi looks nothing less than a diva dancing with Eshan Masih in this reel.

Rakhi was recently seen in Bigg Boss season 15.

