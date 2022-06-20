Rakhi Vijan Refutes Rumours of Replacing Disha Vakani As Dayaben in TMKOC: 'This News Is...'

Fans were all excited when several reports suggested the return of Dayaben the popular character of the television comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Disha Vakani who played Daya had been on a maternity break in 2017. However, the actress did not return since then. Dayaben from the show and this somewhat did affect the TRPs of the show. However, the makers manage to do it well.

As per a report in ETimes, the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi had earlier confirmed that Daya be will be returning to the show. However, he also confirmed that Disha Vakani is not returning as Daya ben. This news left fans shocked as everyone loved Disha. Asit Kumarr Modi also revealed that they have started looking for a new Daya ben.

Amid all the speculations about who would replace Vakani in the popular comedy show that airs on Sony Sab TV, a new name had come up – actress Rakhi Vijan. It was reported that Hum Paanch actress has been finalised to play Daya ben in the show. However, the production house has remained tight-lipped about the development and even Rakhi had not reacted to it.

Now, Rakhi did open up about her entry as Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has finally revealed if she will play Daya or not. The actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she is not doing the show. She shared her picture merged with Disha’s picture and clarified that the makers have not approached her.

Rakhi wrote, “Hello every1..this news is a rumor..which shocks me..I haven’t been approached by the producers or the channel." Check her post here:

Rakhi is a great actress with wonderful comedy timing. She has been on the shows like Rakhi Dekh Bhai Dekh and Banegi Apni Baat in addition to the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She has also worked in the film Golmaal Returns as well.

Recently, during an interaction with ETimes, Dilip Joshi praised Disha Vakani. He said that she is a wonderful and a bindaas actress and he has enjoyed working with her. Dilip also mentioned that he misses her and watches old episodes remembering the time they shot for the show together. He shared, “Kabhi Kabhi main bhi purane clips dekhta hoon aur sochta hoon arre ye scene kab kiya tha. I have done so many scenes with her in the last 10 years. I also enjoy watching those scenes. Yes, personally I also miss Disha ji very much. Ek scene karne ka mazaa joh ek co-actor ke saath aata hai that I definitely miss it."

